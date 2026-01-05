Joe Mazzulla Predicted to Make Unpopular Lineup Decision When Jayson Tatum Returns

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has a good problem on his hands: he has more than five starter-worthy players on his roster. When Jayson Tatum returns from his Achilles tendon tear, that'll create a healthy competition to remain in the starting lineup.

MassLive's Brian Robb believes Payton Pritchard could be sent back to the second unit with Tatum back in the fold, but also if the team trades current sixth man Anfernee Simons ahead of the February 5 trade deadline.

"Whether Pritchard remains in the starting five is a tough call upon Tatum’s return. I think it’s somewhat dependent on whether Simons is here past the trade deadline. If he’s not, moving Pritchard back to 6th man makes sense for better offensive balance potentially," Robb wrote.

Pritchard has ascended to starring role player status during the 2025-26 season after Brad Stevens opened up his opportunity with the Jrue Holiday trade. While his efficiency was shaky from beyond the arc (31%), Pritchard had a 16/6/5 stat line in December. That Pritchard has made the leap in spite of poor three-point shooting is a promising sign. Progressing to the mean could signal an even greater output on the other side.

Should Mazzulla still follow through with that decision come February or March?

Payton Pritchard Would Go Back to Being Top Sixth Man if Benched

Pritchard broke the record for three-pointers made off the bench with 246 during the 2024-25 season. Needless to say, he'd be able to handle a move to the bench if it got to that.

Tatum and Derrick White can handle the offensive reins together. Jaylen Brown, who's thrived in his minutes with Pritchard this season, can have his minutes staggered with the second unit to continue his campaign proving he's a No. 1 option and top-10 player.

All will be fine when Tatum returns. Pritchard can thrive in any role anyway.