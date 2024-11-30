Celtics Land Wing and Center Depth in New Massive Multi-Team Trade Proposal
The Boston Celtics likely won't have to make many deals at the upcoming trade deadline, if any at all. Boston is the reigning NBA champions and they have looked like the best team to open the new season.
The Celtics have a strong core in place and have picked up where they left everything off last year. They are the favorites to repeat as champions but it could behoove them to add some extra firepower to the mix.
Boston has a target on its back being the defending champions and every team will want to knock them down. If the Celtics decide to not make any additions, they will likely be okay
But in the event that the front office wants to mix things up slightly, they have limited options. Due to salary constraints, Boston can only make certain trades.
In a new multi-team trade proposal, Boston does make a deal and adds some extra wing depth to the rotation. The Celtics also landed another big man to help shore up the front court as well.
Celtics receive: Forward Torrey Craig and center Day'Ron Sharpe
Nets receive: Guard Lonzo Ball guard Jalen Springer, and a 2029 first-round draft pick from the Bulls
Bulls receive: Guard Cam Thomas and 2026 second-round draft pick from the Celtics
The Nets would land Ball in a salary dump from Chicago, giving them more cap space over the summer. They also get a first-round pick for the services of Thomas.
Chicago lands an up-and-coming star guard who they can rebuild with. They also get an extra second-rounder from Boston.
As for the Celtics, they add more depth in multiple areas of their roster. Craig gives them a veteran wing who can defend and shoot the 3-pointer well,
The veteran has struggled with his shot so far this year but shot at a 39.2 percent clip for Chicago last season from deep. Craig could provide some insurance along the wing spot, giving Boston more firepower.
As for Sharpe, he could fill the role of a backup center. We all saw Al Horford decline in the postseason last year and Boston is one injury to Kristaps Porziņģis away from Horford being the main big man again.
Sharpe could provide some insurance in the frontcourt depth. Last season, he averaged 6.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.
If anything, this deal just gives the team more overall depth and could help them in their quest to repeat as champions.
More Celtics: Celtics Alums Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett React to Surprise Kristaps Porzingis Injury News