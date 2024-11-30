Celtics Bench Embracing Role of Elevating Boston's Superstars
The Boston Celtics have one of the best duos in the NBA in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but what has really made their team a leader in the NBA and the defending NBA champions is their depth. The Celtics have consistently held one of the best rosters in the league over the last few years since they have surrounded their superstars with quality pieces.
Two of those players are Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard, who have embraced their roles off the bench for the Celtics once again this season. They play an integral role in letting Tatum, an MVP candidate, and Brown, the NBA Finals MVP, game in and game out.
“I think the best part about our team is we all know we need each other to be great,” Hauser said, via Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. “That’s how we won last year and that’s what we’re trying to do this year again. Obviously for us to reach our maximum potential it’s us trusting one another and being confident in one another that it doesn’t always have to be Jayson [Tatum] and Jaylen [Brown]. We can help them out in different ways to give them a rest sometimes.”
Hauser and Pritchard have combined to average over 23 points, five rebounds, and three assists per game this season. Pritchard is off to his best season off the best, averaging 15.6 points per game, the first time he has averaged double digit points per game in the NBA.
“They understand that those guys are guys that take the pressure off them, those guys are able to give us a different look,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said. “So I like the fact that our team has an understanding that everyone’s got a role, everyone’s got a strength, and we can go to different frequencies.”
The duo have even created their own connection on the court. Of non-starters on the Celtics, Hauser and Pritchard have played the most minutes together, and developed a strong chemistry this season. Hauser noted that their chemistry has improved each game, which has helped the Celtics get off to a 16-3 start to the 2024-25 season.
More Celtics News:
Celtics Alums Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett React to Surprise Kristaps Porzingis Injury News
Celtics All-Defensive Guard Exits Bulls NBA Cup Game in Second Half with New Injury