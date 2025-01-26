Kristaps Porzingis Strangely Calls Celtics a 'House Cat' Following Win Over Mavericks
The Boston Celtics have been one of the better teams this season but over the past few weeks, they have seemed to lack some focus. Like many teams before them who have won the NBA title, Boston is experiencing the fatigue of the regular season.
Since they have such a strong focus on the playoffs, the regular season can be taken for granted. While this isn't the most concerning issue, bad habits can be formed very easily throughout a season.
Following a dominant win over the Dallas Mavericks, the team that Boston took down in the NBA Finals last season, center Kristaps Porzingis had an interesting take on the team. The big man referred to Boston as a "house cat" at times this season.
"We were a lion last season, and some games this year we've looked like a house cat," center Kristaps Porzingis said after the Celtics' 122-107 win Saturday over the Dallas Mavericks. "We want to have that spirit as a team this year, and it's tough. Obviously we can't trick ourselves and make it [like] it's playoffs every game. It's tough, just human nature. But we know the group that we have and we know that we're going to bring it to the big games, but we need to bring it consistently and keep building on top of good wins like tonight."
Porzingis is likely talking about the inconsistency of the Celtics this season as the team has looked great some days and very beatable on others. However, despite this fact, the Celtics are still one of the main teams to beat in the NBA and nobody is going to want to face them come playoff time.
Boston has a strong collection of talent on the roster and they used it to bulldoze everyone last season. With a similar group of players, the Celtics expect to be right in the thick of the title conversation once again this season.
But the team will need to regain its form and find some consistency while on the floor. From game to game, they look off and while it's not troubling just yet, there is a long way to go before the playoffs start.
