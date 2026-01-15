Chris Mannix Reveals Brad Stevens' Trade Deadline Plans For Celtics

The Boston Celtics have cooled off a bit in January, losing to the Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs, and the Indiana Pacers in a four-game stretch. Obviously, the Pacers loss is the one indicating there's a problem.

Brad Stevens likely knows what it is: a lack of deployable two-way big men on the floor outside Neemias Queta. Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix believes Stevens will find a solution to that problem in the offseason.

Interestingly enough, he doesn't foresee Stevens and the Celtics front office dealing away Anfernee Simons to land one. Mannix linked the oft-mentioned Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac and a popular reunion idea with the Portland Trail Blazers' Robert Williams III, who was dealt to Rip City as part of the 2023 Jrue Holiday trade.

“The two big men that I’m looking at that I think the Celtics are looking at and have discussed internally are Ivica Zubac, the LA Clippers center, and Robert Williams III, the time lord, the former Celtic, who is playing out in Portland,” Mannix said during a recent appearance on NBA on NBC. “... (Williams will) be somebody who can fit right in with what the Celtics are doing. He’s got familiarity with the personnel. He’s been very close over the years with Jayson Tatum. That’s somebody I think the Celtics will be keeping an eye on and maybe talking to Portland about in the weeks and months ahead.

“I don’t think they’re looking to offload someone like (Anfernee) Simons to get under the luxury tax. They’re doing seeing what you are seeing. They’re seeing a team that is locked in with a superstar in Jaylen Brown, who is at least a top-10 MVP guy. Maybe a top-5, at this point. A bunch of role players who have played exceedingly well.”

Sam Hauser Has Become Obvious Trade Candidate

If it's not Simons who's being included in a potential trade to land someone with an MLE-level salary like Zubac or Williams, logic dictates Sam Hauser is the guy who'd be traded away to make the money work.

Having not caught on in the post-2023-24 title team era like Payton Pritchard, Hauser's one specialized skill, his three-point marksmanship, has fallen off this season. His efficiency is creeping back up, but Hauser isn't having the same winning effect on games he used to, or that Simons is having.

Hauser went from undrafted to being paid millions and winning an NBA Championship. He's done more in Boston than most will ever achieve in the NBA.

His next achievements will almost certainly be had elsewhere, though.