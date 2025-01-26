Former Celtics Guard Listed as Strong Trade Fit For Multiple East Contenders
The Boston Celtics have been on a recent skid, but otherwise, they remain one of the top teams in the league.
The Celtics sit with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference and hold the third-best record in the NBA.
Boston is loaded from top to bottom, so they may not need a trade to bolster their title odds.
The trade deadline is less than two weeks away, and while the Celtics don't need to make any serious moves, one of their former payers, guard Malcolm Brogdon, is listed as a strong fit for multiple East rivals.
Sam Vecenie of The Athletic listed the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons as the best fits for Brogdon.
"On a good team, he probably profiles best as a seventh man. But a few teams out there could use a steadying bench presence as a guard and might be willing to swap another deal or two along with a couple of second-rounders to get him. My best guess is that this turns into a buyout situation, though, with Brogdon's foot now being an issue."
Brogdon spent one season as a Celtic during the 2022-23 season. His lone season in Boston was arguably the best of his career, as he averaged 14.9 points per game, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 0.7 steals. In 67 games and 36.0 minutes of action, he shot 48.4 percent from the field and 44 percent from three.
Brogdon also won Sixth Man of the Year that season.
Brogdon was traded to the Celtics in exchange for Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, and a 2023 first-round draft pick.
After the 2023 season and prior to the 2023-24 season, Brogdon was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, along with Robert Williams III and two future first-round draft picks, in exchange for Jrue Holiday.
Brogdon is on an expiring deal, and while he would be solid with a good team, he has not been healthy. He has only played in 18 games out of a possible 43 games for the Wizards.
This season, when Brogdon has been on the court, he is averaging 13.8 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from three in 24.8 minutes of action.
The former Celtic will likely be with a new team via trade or the buyout market.
