Battle-Tested Celtics Composed Amid Chaos in Game 1 vs. Pacers: ‘Been There Before’
Jrue Holiday controlled the contest in his best game as a Celtic alongside Jaylen Brown. The 2021 champion inbounded from the baseline and found his star wing in the corner, leading to a forced, off-balance triple in the grill of Siakam. TD Garden was gifted one of it’s more memorable and iconic moments in the last number of years here in their urgent championship pursuit. For the home-grown, eight-year, longest tenured face of the franchise, it was the biggest shot of his career. And a perfect exhibit of the best season of his career.
In heroic fashion, the Boston Celtics took a 1-0 lead over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night in a thriller with their backs against the wall, 133-128.
The Pacers took a five-point lead with under two minutes remaining, thanks to more big shots from Andrew Nembhard. TD Garden, as it usually does in these familiar stagnant instances, was beginning to go quiet as a mouse with fans riddled with anxiety, facing defeat.
Jayson Tatum was 2-10 in crunch time, forcing bad threes in a one-possession game. Amongst one-and-done isolated trips down, easy puppies were missed at the basket between the main five. The Celtics were stuck at 104 points for three and a half minutes.
Derrick White missed a layup in what seemed to be their last chance to score, as Tatum got the rebound and missed his signature fade in the paint to force the ball away. Less than 10 seconds remaining, Brown began to channel that leadership of his again and forced the turnover on the inbound to Pascal Siakam. Then came chaos—Brown’s prayer.
“Welcome to the NBA playoffs,” Brown said. “You just got to manage your emotions, in the game anything can happen. The game is not over until the final whistle - the final buzzer sounds. That was a good example of that. We were able to turn it over a little bit towards the end. We had Haliburton on the sideline, and I was able to get the deflection off of Siakam, that just extended the game. It's not over till it's over. We just found a way to win the game at the very end.”
Tatum had 10 in the overtime to give himself 36 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and three steals, shooting 48 percent after typically disappearing after a great first half. He hit the dagger three to put Boston up four with under a minute to go in OT.
“Stay present. Stay in the moment,” Tatum said. “As long as the time is still on the clock and the game is in reach, we feel like we have a chance. This core group has been in so many big-time games, big-time moments where we’ve had a lead and lost it and still won or been down a lot and figured out a way to win. I’ve had a lot of crazy endings in this building. So, in a weird way, we’ve been there before, and we always believe, in the sense.”
One of Holiday’s best all-around playoff games of his career, and certainly as a Celtic, he also spoke about pulling it out and Boston keeping their composure. He had a big time force of a turnover near the announcing table at half court on Tyrese Haliburton, further flashing memories of what Marcus Smart would do for the Celtics a year ago. The three-time teammate of the year award winner and new heart and soul of Boston has aced the role.
“I think we always knew there’s always a chance,” Holiday said. “Crazy stuff happens all the time. I don’t think we think we lost the game until we actually lost the game, and that’s part of the reason why we’re so resilient toward the end of the game. Like I said, anything can happen. Couple of turnovers, great shot, great look by JB. But on the other hand, if we made a couple of shots that were wide open, it could be a completely different game. We’re the type of team that’s gonna keep on fighting no matter how long and no matter what it takes.”
Now in control, escaping in mayhem, awaiting the potential Game 4 return of Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics will look to continue to take care of business at home right away this time in Game 2 on Thursday night.
