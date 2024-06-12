Jayson Tatum Rooting For Matthew Tkachuk in Stanley Cup Final
During their freshman year in high school, Jayson Tatum and NHL star Matthew Tkachuk were classmates at Chaminade College Preparatory School in Missouri. Nearly one decade later, both athletes are two victories away from winning a championship in their respective sports.
Tkachuk’s Florida Panthers are matched against the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final. Although Tatum is still learning the rules of hockey, he is following the series.
“I’m a big Matthew fan. We went to school together. I actually watched him win last night,” Tatum said. “Trying to learn and understand the rules in the game of hockey more and more. I got to watch the game last night. They won. Like I said, I’m extremely happy for him and his family. Hopefully they win it all.”
Likewise, Tkachuk has been supporting Tatum's Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.
"I know I’m watching the games. I watched the game last night. I think it would be unreal for Chaminade and all of St. Louis if we can both win it,” Tkachuk added. “Yeah, I’m definitely cheering for him. Definitely.”
Tkachuk appreciates the St. Louis demographic that are supporting both the Celtics and Panthers.
“Yeah it’s actually really cool when you think about it,” Tkachuk said. “Everyone from St. Louis, whether they were going to watch or not, with having both of us in, I’d say there’s a lot of people, especially the kids we grew up with and families and people who know us, they’re pulling for both teams. It’s super cool to have that support back home for not only myself, but for the Celtics as well.”