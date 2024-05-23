Cavs Make Major Change After Losing to Celtics in Playoffs
Last Wednesday, the Boston Celtics ended the Cleveland Cavaliers' season, eliminating them from the Eastern Conference Semifinals in five games.
Eight days after Cleveland's elimination, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has been dismissed, according to multiple reports.
There had been rumblings of a potential coaching change from the Cavs, almost as soon as the final buzzer sounded in Game 5.
According to "The Athletic's" Shams Charania, the Cavaliers are hoping to land someone who will help them get deeper into the postseason. In his four plus seasons as the team's head coach, Bickerstaff made the postseason three times, earning a playoff spot twice. This season was the first time that he and the Cavs had managed to advance past the first round.
Another wrinkle to Bickerstaff's dismissal is that some of the players, including Donovan Mitchell, don't necessarily believe in him to lead the team, Charania reports.
Also, and perhaps most importantly, Cavs star Donovan Mitchell, among other players, did not have great confidence in Bickerstaff as the coach for the future, numerous league sources have said for most of the season," Charania wrote.
Cleveland will reportedly have current Golden State Warriors assistant, and former Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Aktinson on their short list of potential targets to fill the void. Aktinson was in charge in Brooklyn while both Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert were on the team.
Bickerstaff's departure will likely the be first of at least a few changes this summer for the Cavs. Other reports have indicated that one of Mitchell or Darius Garland may be moved this offseason.