'No Mercy': Celtics Discuss Mindset with Chance to Become Champions
The Celtics enter Game 4 of the NBA Finals with a chance to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Considering they have a commanding 3-0 lead over the Mavericks, a significant talent advantage, even if Kristaps Porzingis remains unavailable, and their poise has proven a difference-maker vs. a less experienced opponent in the moments needed most, it would be stunning if they don't become champions on Friday.
The lack of confidence coming from Dallas has been palpable at times throughout this series, and it was especially evident at Thursday's media day as they discussed the value of playing on the NBA's brightest stage and what it will do for their growth moving forward.
"The great ones, they use that going into the next season, or the next couple seasons, to get back," said Mavericks' head coach Jason Kidd on Thursday. "Just experience of understanding you're not promised to get back. You've got to work...For great players, you have to fail to understand how to be successful at the highest stage."
"It's all about a pride thing now," voiced Kyrie Irving while at the podium on Thursday.
As one would expect, the tone coming from Boston is dramatically different.
"Excited," expressed Sam Hauser at Friday's shoot around when asked how he's feeling, with an opportunity to become an NBA champion in a matter of hours. "I could play the game right now."
But after repeatedly getting burned for playing down to their competition a season ago, the Celtics' maturation has included adopting a "win the day" mantra" that has helped them stay present.
The instances of them taking a game for granted are rare, and the character of this team won't allow that to be why they don't capture the NBA title on Friday if there is a Game 5.
"They're gonna come out punching and swinging, for sure," said Hauser of what he's expecting from the Mavericks when they take the floor at American Airlines Center with their season on the line. "I just know they're gonna come out firing."
Leaning into that, rather than the possibility Dallas has already let go of the rope or it won't take much force to get them to do so, the six-foot-eight sharpshooter shared the message the team got from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown ahead of a chance to become NBA champions: "No mercy."
"Focus on the details, focus on the execution," stated Joe Mazzulla Friday morning when asked about the keys to Boston completing its mission tonight, emphasizing that what is required of them doesn’t change just because the stakes do.
That approach has helped the Celtics go 3/3 in closeout games this postseason. It has also aided them in winning ten straight playoff tilts entering Friday's matchup.
"You have to do the simple things in order to win, and I think the guys have done a great job sticking to that," stated Mazzulla when asked about the efficient nature of Boston's postseason run and its ability to consistently capitalize on closeout opportunities.
As for how helping guide the Celtics to Banner 18 would resonate with the Johnston, Rhode Island native, who has imprinted his mindset into this team, helping them value the connection between what happens at one end of the floor impacting what unfolds at the other, staying present, not assuming a victory is in hand, and relishing the most challenging moments.
"It would mean everything in the world to me to win Game 4."