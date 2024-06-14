Danny Ainge Shares Biggest Regret While with Celtics
The Boston Celtics had been rumored to trade the Brooklyn Nets picks that drafted them their cornerstones Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum that now have them a win away from Banner 18 back then from trading Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett in that blockbuster with the Brooklyn Nets in 2013.
Former President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge has said before how if there was any rumor to all his schemes of trades that were true with the Celtics potentially trading the picks that drafted the Jays, now both one of the best players in the world, it was maybe Jimmy Butler.
In 2011, Ainge drafted MarShon Brooks 25th overall. Five picks later, the Bulls selected Jimmy Butler.
Now part of the Utah Jazz’s front office, Ainge spoke about it recently.
“He was a late first-round pick and he was seriously in our thoughts of drafting and we went in another direction and Jimmy turned out to be a great player,” Ainge said in a recent appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast.
“That’s probably the one I regret the most.”
Ainge was a big part in the beginning of the belief in the potential of Tatum and Brown doing what they are doing now, one win away from that elusive Banner 18 as a historic duo with no ceiling, leading an all-time great team.
Jaylen Brown even said at Finals Media Day how Ainge called him before the Draft in summer 2017 and asked what he thought about Jayson Tatum. Brown noted he told Ainge they were friends from attending camps together and being roommates, he thought it was a great choice. He said the two have been winning ever since.
The Celtics have a chance to sweep the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas for Game 4 on Friday and fulfill their destiny. Graduating and getting over the hump as Brown said, now as one of the greatest teams in NBA History.