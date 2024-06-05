Bucks Reportedly Willing to Make Celtics Coach Highest Paid Assistant
In Joe Mazzulla's first chance to build an NBA coaching staff, he assembled one of the best in the league, most notably adding Charles Lee and Sam Cassell.
But after one year in Boston, Lee will get his long-deserved opportunity to become a head coach, sliding from Celtics lead assistant to Hornets' bench boss when the NBA Finals conclude.
Cassell may also be gone afterward.
The three-time NBA champion is a finalist for the Lakers' head coaching vacancy. However, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Tuesday that Los Angeles is "zeroing in" on hiring JJ Redick.
Due to Redick's relationship with his podcast co-host LeBron James, the 15-year sharpshooter seemed like the favorite for this position from the beginning of this process.
Still, the Celtics may have competition for Cassell's services.
According to Pro Basketball Writers Association award winner Gery Woelfel of woelfelspressbox.com, the Bucks are willing to make him the highest-paid assistant coach in the NBA to bring him back to Milwaukee.
Before helping Boston lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2008, Cassell starred on the Bucks from 1999-2003, where, like with the Celtics, he teamed with Ray Allen. The two helped lead Milwaukee to the 2001 Eastern Conference Finals.
If he returns to the Bucks, he would reunite with Doc Rivers, the head coach of the Celtics' 2008 championship team.
Cassell has worked closely with Jayson Tatum this season. He played an instrumental role in helping the five-time All-Star elevate his post-up game.
Before returning to Boston, he played a role in John Wall, Bradley Beal, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Tyrese Maxey's development, among others.
Celtics' ownership has proven they're willing to spare no expense to build a sustainable contender, going over the second apron, signing Jaylen Brown to the most lucrative contract in NBA history, extending Jrue Holiday, and tipping their hand about getting a deal done with Derrick White this summer. And, of course, they won't hesitate to sign Jayson Tatum to a supermax extension this offseason.
It would be wise to apply that approach to keeping Cassell in the fold, maintaining as much continuity and stability as possible on one of the NBA's best coaching staffs.
