Celtics Assistant Initial Finalist for Lakers' Head Coaching Job
Last offseason, in his first chance to fill out his Celtics coaching staff, Joe Mazzulla built one of the best in the NBA, adding two of the league's top assistants, Charles Lee and Sam Cassell. Now, they both might be one-and-done in Boston.
Lee recently got named the Hornets' new bench boss. There, he'll oversee the development of the promising young core of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams. Charlotte also has the sixth overall pick.
According to Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Sam Cassell may be bound for Los Angeles. The three-time champion is reportedly an initial finalist to fill the Lakers' bench boss vacancy.
JJ Redick and James Borrego are the other two front-runners for the job at the moment, per The Athletic.
Cassell played a role in John Wall, Bradley Beal, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Tyrese Maxey's development, among others.
The 15-year NBA floor general has worked quite closely with Jayson Tatum this season. He played an instrumental role in helping the five-time All-Star elevate his post-up game.
While Redick's relationship with LeBron James, co-hosting the Mind the Game podcast, could signal he's the favorite for the position, Cassell would bring a level of cache that's particularly valuable when coaching a player of James' stature.
