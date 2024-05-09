Hornets Hire Celtics Assistant Charles Lee as New Head Coach
In Joe Mazzulla's first opportunity to fill out his Celtics coaching staff, he built one of the NBA's best, hiring two of the league's top assistant coaches, Charles Lee and Sam Cassell.
It was more likely than not that Lee, Mazzulla's lead assistant, would join the latter as one of the 30 NBA bench bosses next season.
After nearly becoming the head coach of the Detroit Pistons last summer before they made one final, successful push to hire Monty Williams, Lee will now get his well-deserved opportunity to move to the one chair.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hornets are hiring the 39-year-old as their new head coach, replacing Steve Clifford.
Lee, who's signing a four-year deal to relocate to the Queen City, reunites with the franchise's executive vice president of Basketball Operations, Jeff Peterson, and team governor, Rick Schnall, both of whom were with the Hawks while he was on Mike Budenholzer's staff in Atlanta.
Lee, who also worked as an equity trader on Wall Street, was on Budenholzer's coaching staff with the Bucks when they won the NBA title in 2021.
In Charlotte, he inherits a promising young core of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams. The Hornets will also have a top pick in this year's draft.
They finished the regular season tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the third-worst record in the league (21-61). They have a 50.3% chance of getting a top-three selection and a 13.3% chance of landing the first overall pick.
Per Wojnarowski, Lee will remain with the Celtics as they try to complete their championship run before moving into his new job full-time.
