Celebrate Celtics History with NBA Championship SI Digital Commemorative Issue
Thanks to a dominant display in a 106-88 victory on Monday night at TD Garden, no NBA franchise has amassed more championships than the Boston Celtics.
Jayson Tatum, a superstar entering the peak of his powers, and Jaylen Brown, who capped an evolutionary season with Eastern Conference and NBA Finals MVP awards, led Boston to Banner 18 in their first opportunity to play together in their primes.
Tatum led the Celtics in points (22.2), rebounds (7.8), and assists (7.2) in the NBA Finals. He also did so for the entire postseason, averaging 25 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists.
Brown generated 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 steals, and nearly a block per game in Boston's series against the Mavericks. He finished Game 5 with 21 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and two steals, helping turn Monday night's matchup into a championship coronation.
Now, it's time to celebrate.
Celtics fans can add to or start their collection of championship memorabilia to look back on a dominant campaign featuring a 64-18 regular season and a 16-3 run through the playoffs for an encore with a purchase of Sports Illustrated's digital commemorative NBA championship issue, which you can buy here.
Further Reading
Jayson Tatum, an NBA Champion Entering Peak of His Powers
Jaylen Brown Caps Career Year with NBA Finals MVP: 'Can't Even Put it into Words'
Tatum and Brown Reach NBA Summit, Lead Celtics to Banner 18
Dependable Xavier Tillman Discusses Learning to 'Be a Star in Your Own Role'
Celtics Detail Keys to Perhaps Their Best Quarter This Postseason
Sports Doctor Details Challenges, Risks of Kristaps Porzingis Playing in NBA Finals
Jrue Holiday's 'Championship DNA' Rubbing Off on Celtics
Inside the Moment that Propelled Celtics to NBA Finals Game 1 Win