Celebrate Celtics History with NBA Championship SI Digital Commemorative Issue

Bobby Krivitsky

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) lifts the trophy after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Thanks to a dominant display in a 106-88 victory on Monday night at TD Garden, no NBA franchise has amassed more championships than the Boston Celtics.

Jayson Tatum, a superstar entering the peak of his powers, and Jaylen Brown, who capped an evolutionary season with Eastern Conference and NBA Finals MVP awards, led Boston to Banner 18 in their first opportunity to play together in their primes.

Tatum led the Celtics in points (22.2), rebounds (7.8), and assists (7.2) in the NBA Finals. He also did so for the entire postseason, averaging 25 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists.

Brown generated 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 steals, and nearly a block per game in Boston's series against the Mavericks. He finished Game 5 with 21 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and two steals, helping turn Monday night's matchup into a championship coronation.

Now, it's time to celebrate.

Celtics fans can add to or start their collection of championship memorabilia to look back on a dominant campaign featuring a 64-18 regular season and a 16-3 run through the playoffs for an encore.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum celebrates during their Game 5 win vs. the Mavericks as the franchise secures Banner 18.
Bobby Krivitsky

BOBBY KRIVITSKY

Bobby Krivitsky's experiences include covering the NBA as a credentialed reporter for Basketball Insiders. He's also a national sports talk host for SportsMap Radio, a network airing on 96 radio stations throughout the country. Additionally, he was a major-market host, update anchor, and producer for IMG Audio, and he worked for Bleacher Report as an NFL and NBA columnist.

