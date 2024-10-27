The Hilarious Reason Jayson Tatum Wants to Share Post-Game Podium with Derrick White
On the heels of the Celtics' 122-101 win over the Wizards in the nation's capital on Thursday, Jayson Tatum walked out to do his post-game media availability, where he disappointedly discovered Derrick White was already wrapping up his appearance at the podium.
Saturday, following Boston's 124-118 victory vs. the Pistons, where the reigning NBA champions showcased their ability to consistently figure out and execute what's needed to win, with White by his side, Tatum explained why he wants the Celtics' guard at the podium with him.
"It's like an unwritten rule," said Tatum. "We're supposed to do media together, ever since the interaction with the guy who thought I had a fake watch in Abu Dhabi. It's like we're kind of bonded post-game media now."
For those unfamiliar, here's the exchange between Tatum, with White sitting next to him, and a reporter in Abu Dhabi, who asked the five-time All-Star about the legitimacy of his watch, adding: "It looks like a kids watch."
What followed White's late-game block on Cade Cunningham, making a terrific read, rotating as the low defender on the weak side to perfectly time a rejection of a Cade Cunningham layup attempt, preserving a 116-114 edge for the Celtics with 49.2 seconds remaining, served as the subject of another entertaining post-game snippet from Tatum and White's appearance at the podium.
First, the block by White on Cunningham:
Now, the banter:
White registered 17 points, six rebounds, three assists, and three blocks, including that one thwarting Cunningham's layup in the final minute.
Tatum finished with 37 points for the second time in Boston's first two tilts. He made 12/26 shots (46.2 percent), including 6/13 (46.2 percent) of his attempts from beyond the arc.
The three-time All-NBA First Team selection also grabbed four rebounds, dished out two assists, swiped two steals, and had a block of his own.
According to NBC Sports Boston's stats guru, Dick Lipe, there are only eight players in the last 50 years who averaged at least 33 points, six rebounds, and six assists in the first three games to start a season.
Kevin Durant in 2021-22 and Tatum to begin the current campaign are the only two forwards on that list.
Tatum is averaging 33.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 5.7 made threes per contest. He is shooting 54.7 percent from the field and 48.6 percent from beyond the arc, leading the Celtics to a 3-0 start.
Boston has won its first three matchups in each of Joe Mazzulla's three years as head coach of the reigning NBA champions.