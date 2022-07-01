Celtics Bring Back Luke Kornet on Two-Year Deal

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Celtics are re-signing center Luke Kornet to a two-year contract.

Kornet, a five-year veteran, has career averages of 5.5 points and 2.6 rebounds over 14.3 minutes. He's a career 32.4 percent three-point shooter on three attempts per game.

Boston promoted Kornet from the Maine Celtics a day after the trade deadline this past season. In 12 appearances in his second stint with the parent club, he produced 2.2 points and 2.1 rebounds in 7.1 minutes per contest.

Thomas Bryant Al Sermeno-USA TODAY Sports Earlier in the day, Haynes reported Boston's expressed interest in free-agent center Thomas Bryant. Signing Kornet to a minimum deal does not preclude the Celtics from doing the same with Bryant. In 2019-20, Bryant averaged 13.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks. He also shot over 40 percent from beyond the arc on two three-point attempts per game. Ten games into the next season, he suffered a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. But he turns 25 at the end of July, and between his age and ability, there's reason to believe Bryant's play will more closely resemble his pre-injury form next season. Malcolm Brogdon Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Brad Stevens didn't swing a deal for Malcolm Brogdon, parting with a 2023 first-round pick while keeping Grant Williams and preserving Boston's playoff rotation, to not upgrade the team's depth behind Al Horford and Robert Williams. Furthermore, Daniel Theis, the Celtics' backup center in the postseason, was included in the trade for Brogdon. Danilo Gallinari Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports The expectation is also that Danilo Gallinari takes his talents to Boston upon getting bought out by the Spurs and clearing waivers.

Further Reading

Celtics Address Multiple Needs with Malcolm Brogdon Trade

Danilo Gallinari Reportedly Prefers to Join Celtics Upon Clearing Waivers

Celtics Making a Run at Center Thomas Bryant

Should the Celtics Trade Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant?

Potential Celtics Targets with the Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception

Exploring Who the Celtics Might Pursue with their $17.1 Million Trade Exception

As Celtics Strive for Banner 18, Brad Stevens Seeks Players Who Will Build Off Foundation Laid Last Year