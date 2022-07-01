Skip to main content
Celtics Bring Back Luke Kornet on Two-Year Deal

Celtics Bring Back Luke Kornet on Two-Year Deal

Luke Kornet's return does not prevent the Celtics from signing reported free-agent target Thomas Bryant.

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Kornet's return does not prevent the Celtics from signing reported free-agent target Thomas Bryant.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Celtics are re-signing center Luke Kornet to a two-year contract.

Kornet, a five-year veteran, has career averages of 5.5 points and 2.6 rebounds over 14.3 minutes. He's a career 32.4 percent three-point shooter on three attempts per game.

Boston promoted Kornet from the Maine Celtics a day after the trade deadline this past season. In 12 appearances in his second stint with the parent club, he produced 2.2 points and 2.1 rebounds in 7.1 minutes per contest.

Thomas Bryant

USATSI_17886537

Earlier in the day, Haynes reported Boston's expressed interest in free-agent center Thomas Bryant. Signing Kornet to a minimum deal does not preclude the Celtics from doing the same with Bryant.

In 2019-20, Bryant averaged 13.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks. He also shot over 40 percent from beyond the arc on two three-point attempts per game.

Ten games into the next season, he suffered a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. But he turns 25 at the end of July, and between his age and ability, there's reason to believe Bryant's play will more closely resemble his pre-injury form next season.

Malcolm Brogdon

USATSI_17781692

Brad Stevens didn't swing a deal for Malcolm Brogdon, parting with a 2023 first-round pick while keeping Grant Williams and preserving Boston's playoff rotation, to not upgrade the team's depth behind Al Horford and Robert Williams.

Furthermore, Daniel Theis, the Celtics' backup center in the postseason, was included in the trade for Brogdon.

Danilo Gallinari

USATSI_17693497

The expectation is also that Danilo Gallinari takes his talents to Boston upon getting bought out by the Spurs and clearing waivers.

Further Reading

Celtics Address Multiple Needs with Malcolm Brogdon Trade

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Danilo Gallinari Reportedly Prefers to Join Celtics Upon Clearing Waivers

Celtics Making a Run at Center Thomas Bryant

Should the Celtics Trade Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant?

Potential Celtics Targets with the Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception

Exploring Who the Celtics Might Pursue with their $17.1 Million Trade Exception

As Celtics Strive for Banner 18, Brad Stevens Seeks Players Who Will Build Off Foundation Laid Last Year

More Clemson

USATSI_18013679
Top Stories

Celtics Bring Back Luke Kornet on Two-Year Deal

By Bobby Krivitsky23 minutes ago
USATSI_13555120
Top Stories

Celtics Made 2023 NBA Title Favorites After Malcolm Brogdon Trade

By Bobby Krivitsky1 hour ago
USATSI_17926750
Top Stories

Celtics Address Multiple Needs with Malcolm Brogdon Trade

By Bobby Krivitsky5 hours ago
USATSI_18058185
Top Stories

Danilo Gallinari Reportedly Prefers to Join Celtics Upon Clearing Waivers

By Bobby Krivitsky7 hours ago
USATSI_17886537
Top Stories

Celtics Making a Run at Center Thomas Bryant

By Bobby Krivitsky8 hours ago
USATSI_18140401
Top Stories

Should the Celtics Trade Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant?

By Bobby KrivitskyJun 30, 2022
USATSI_15375127
Top Stories

Potential Celtics Targets with the Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception

By Bobby KrivitskyJun 30, 2022
USATSI_17967273
Top Stories

Celtics Reportedly Express Interest in Danilo Gallinari and T.J. Warren; Is Either Worth the Cost?

By Bobby KrivitskyJun 29, 2022