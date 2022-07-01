Celtics Made 2023 NBA Title Favorites After Malcolm Brogdon Trade

Count oddsmakers among those impressed by the Celtics' trade for Malcolm Brogdon.

Boston's also the reported landing spot for Danilo Gallinari once he gets bought out by the Spurs and clears waivers. But after the Brogdon acquisition, FanDuel Sportsbook's made the Celtics the odds-on favorite to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2023.

Of course, if the Suns swing a trade to pair Kevin Durant with Devin Booker and Chris Paul, it could tilt the title odds in their favor. But at this way-too-early juncture, even in a league where free agency moves at a rapid pace, Boston has a strong case for having the best offseason so far.

The Celtics likely aren't done adding, either. They traded backup center Daniel Theis in the deal for Brogdon, further pointing towards Boston adding a backup center.

As Stevens looks to improve the team's depth at the pivot, the Celtics are reportedly targeting Thomas Bryant, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

And while they'll add Gallinari with the taxpayer mid-level exception, joining a title contender, the favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's eyes right now, is something many veterans who will sign for the veteran minimum figure to find appealing.

The Celtics also have eight trade exceptions, including the largest one in the NBA, a $17.1 million TPE created in the sign-and-trade that sent Evan Fournier to the Knicks. That may go unused after acquiring Brogdon, who's on an expiring $22.6 million contract. But they still have tools to continue strengthening their rotation.

