Celtics Making a Run at Center Thomas Bryant

The Celtics know they need to upgrade their depth at the center position and find someone who can step into a starting role in the absence of Robert Williams and Al Horford, who they must pace through the regular season and what they hope is another lengthy playoff run.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, as the Celtics look to improve at the pivot, they're targeting veteran center, Thomas Bryant. Haynes also reports the Lakers are pursuing Bryant. For those curious, he is not a Klutch client.

Bryant, who began his NBA career with the purple and gold, grew his game in the nation's capital, taking over the starting center role. In 2019-20, he averaged 13.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks. He also shot over 40 percent from beyond the arc on two three-point attempts per game.

Ten games into the next season, he suffered a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. But in 27 games in the 2021-22 campaign, Bryant, who turns 25 at the end of July, produced 7.4 points, four rebounds, and nearly a block while logging 16.3 minutes per contest.

Given his age and ability, there's reason to believe Bryant's play will more closely resemble his pre-injury form next season.

If Boston acquires him, it will most likely attempt to do so with the taxpayer mid-level exception, which comes with a starting salary of $6.5 million. The taxpayer MLE can extend for a maximum length of three years.

