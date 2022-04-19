Celtics React to Marcus Smart Winning Defensive Player of the Year: 'Marcus just submitted his name as one of the defensive greats'

Monday, Marcus Smart became the first guard since Gary Payton in 1995-96 to win Defensive Player of the Year. Payton, who, last week, expressed his belief Smart deserves this honor, flew to Boston to present the award to him.

Like Payton, Ime Udoka found out Smart was this year's NBA Defensive Player of the Year before the man himself did. That meant it was on the Celtics' head coach to figure out a way to surprise Smart.

Having already successfully pulled off an April Fools' prank, convincing the team he and Grant Williams were about to come to blows, Udoka built off that victory by utilizing a film session to buy time while everything got set up.

"I was planning it behind the scenes. I had a decent film session in there...he got really into it, not knowing I was stalling in there. I was excited to get him out there."

A surprised Smart then came out to find Payton and his teammates waiting for him.

Tuesday, Udoka said of Smart winning Defensive Player of the Year: "It was a great honor for us, and I think everybody does relish in that he's being recognized for what he's done his whole career."

Jaylen Brown added: "I've learned so much from Marcus, how he changes the game, it says a lot. For him to be the first guard since Gary Payton, that's legendary. Marcus just submitted his name as one of the defensive greats, which we all knew."

Grant Williams also expressed that Smart, an anchor of the NBA's top-ranked defense, winning this award is an accomplishment the entire team can take pride in.

"It's a good shoutout to not only him, but it's a testament to how this team has grown over the years."

As for Smart, Monday, he said of earning Defensive Player of the Year honors: "This definitely is something that means a lot, and it really shows that as long you stay the course and keep working, things will work out."

