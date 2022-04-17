What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Nets in Series Opener

In a physical opening game where the two teams combined for 50 fouls, the Celtics and Nets still showcased their offensive firepower.

Four of Boston's starters scored at least 20 points, and the Celtics held Kevin Durant to 23. But Kyrie Irving, who scored a game-high 39 points, did most of his damage in the fourth quarter.

It seemed like he would propel Brooklyn to a Game 1 win in Boston, but Jayson Tatum, who registered 31, saved the day for the Celtics with a game-winning layup as time expired to give Boston a 115-114 victory.

Now, for a deep dive into how the series opener between the Celtics and Nets unfolded.

Boston's Offense Fueled by Its Physical Defense in the First Quarter

The Celtics' first made field goal of the game came from pushing the pace after Seth Curry scored. Marcus Smart quickly brought the ball up, and Jaylen Brown faked like he'd get the ball at the wing, then beat Bruce Brown for a backdoor layup.

Speaking of Curry, he got the Nets' offense going early, creating an open jumper for himself off the dribble, assisting on the next Brooklyn bucket, then knocking down a clean look Boston afforded him as he came off a screen. Curry finished the first frame with nine points.

But the Celtics' defense was physical throughout the opening quarter, especially against Kevin Durant, making him work for his four points. That approach, combined with active hands and doing a terrific job communicating, led to converting seven turnovers into 12 fast-break points.

Preceding the play below was physical individual and team defense against Durant. Then came the quick hands by Williams on the strip. After that, Smart attacks and gives the ball up to Williams for the fast-break layup.

Then came Tatum stripping the ball from Bruce Brown, Horford running the floor, and getting rewarded with a lob from Tatum.

Several players found themselves in early foul trouble. For the Nets, Curry and Brown picked up two in the first quarter, as did Daniel Theis for the Celtics, resulting in Grant Williams subbing in for him at the 7:52 mark. With less than 25 seconds left, Williams also picked up his second foul.

Good hands by Grant on the strip. Came after physical individual and team defense against Durant. Nice job by Smart, giving it up to Williams for the fast-break layup.

Another notable storyline from the first quarter was the two teams combining for 18 fouls, the most in the opening frame of any quarter this season. Brooklyn went 11/12 on free throws while Boston made 7/10.

When the period reached its conclusion, the Celtics held a 29-28 advantage. Horford led everyone with 10 points, and Grant Williams contributed seven off the bench.

None of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Durant, and Kyrie Irving scored more than four points.

Jayson Tatum Heats Up in the Second Quarter

Tatum, whose facilitating led to him dishing out a game-high seven assists in the first half, went to work as a scorer in the second quarter. That got exemplified in a stretch where the three-time All-Star produced points on four out of five Boston possessions.

Tatum also found success attacking switches to get to the basket.

Tatum went into the break with 15 points, tied with Irving for the most in the game. He did so on five of nine shooting and generating four points at the free-throw line.

While Tatum's scoring surge helped the Celtics build a seven-point lead, the largest advantage for either side through two quarters, Brooklyn going 16/17 at the free-throw line helped make sure it was 61-61 at halftime.

Conversely, Boston went 9/14 at the charity stripe. While both teams shot at least 50 percent from the field, the Celtics produced 32 points in the paint, doubling the Nets' total. That figure got a boost from Andre Drummond picking up four fouls and having to spend time on the bench in the second quarter.

Boston also scored 19 fast-break points compared to seven from the visitors. And they held Durant held to seven points, further suggesting they should be winning at the half.

Celtics Build Double-Digit Lead Entering the Fourth Quarter

The Celtics came out of the half with energy, and they maintained their physical play defensively, helping them go on a 9-0 run to build a nine-point lead.

Marcus Smart had five of those points, including stealing Irving's inbounds pass and throwing down a left-handed jam.

Five minutes into the quarter, Smart had scored 11 of his 18 points. As a team, Boston had more success from beyond the arc in the third but continued making a concerted effort to attack the basket, which played a role in Brown and Curry picking up their fourth fouls. Smart also picked up his fourth foul, relegating him to the bench.

But the Celtics never strayed from their style of play at either end, as Jaylen Brown scored six points in the quarter and had two impressive blocks that sent the TD Garden crowd into a frenzy.

While Durant got loose in the third frame, scoring 11 of his 18 points, Boston limited the Nets to 25 points. Those stops fueled the Celtics' offense, helping them string together their best of the first three periods. Tatum then capped it with a three over Nic Claxton to put Boston on top 96-85 entering the final frame.

Nets Rally, but Celtics Prevail

Kyrie Irving changed the tenor of the game at the start of the fourth quarter, going on an 8-0 run to cut Boston's lead to three.

Four minutes into the frame, the Celtics had scored just two points. And after Horford missed a putback dunk, Irving swung the ball to a wide-open Durant, who buried a three from the left wing that put Brooklyn back on top 100-98.

The Celtics' first made field goal of the quarter didn't come until a Jaylen Brown dunk with 6:31 left.

At the 4:05 mark, with the Nets leading 107-102, Jaylen Brown nailed a needed three that breathed life back into the home crowd and cut the deficit to two.

After Durant got whistled for an offensive foul, Smart rejected a screen from Horford, took Irving off the dribble, and laid the ball in to tie the game with 3:15 left.

After Durant and Horford traded baskets, Irving knocked down an off-the-dribble three over Smart to put the Nets ahead 114-111 with 45.9 seconds remaining.

The Celtics then opted to go for a two-for-one, resulting in a layup from Brown. After that, Boston doubled Irving, who kicked the ball out to Durant, who missed a three with the shot clock expiring.

Ime Udoka chose not to take a timeout, letting the Celtics attack in transition. Sure enough, that choice paid off, as Boston kept the ball moving, the Nets' defense broke down, and Tatum laid the ball in as time expired to give the Celtics a 115-114 victory in Game 1.

