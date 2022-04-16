Ime Udoka: 'You can tell the group is ready to play'

The Celtics are ready for their first-round matchup with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets. They're so eager for 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday, which is when Game 1 tips off, or at least is scheduled to, that Jaylen Brown said earlier this week that he's having trouble sleeping.

And with the start of the series on the horizon, Marcus Smart stated on Saturday: "If you can't get up for these games, you're not up for this profession."

Al Horford also expressed he's ready for this series to get underway, stating: "I'm in a really good place. I feel like our group's in a really good place, so just looking forward to getting on the floor tomorrow.

"Everything we need to do, we've done, we've covered the game plan...Just ready to get this started."

Horford, who's dealing with lower back tightness, provided an update on the progress he's made since the regular season ended. "I'm good; doing fine. This week was very helpful. Excited to be able to play tomorrow."

Horford also discussed his expectations upon returning to Boston, and the team's dramatic turnaround, going from outside of the play-in tournament at one point to finishing second in the East.

"Going in, kind of like my feeling was I wanted to be in this type of position...Our group, we really just stayed committed to doing the things coach kept harping on...Now we have a great opportunity in front of us."

When asked about the Celtics' surge up the standings, Smart responded: "We understood the potential we had, and we understood we weren't living up to it."

He later said as frustrating as it was, they had to understand there was still time to get it corrected. That allowed the team to collectively exhale and made it easier to turn their situation around.

Someone who deserves and is rightfully receiving tremendous credit for helping Boston transform into a legitimate title contender is first-year head coach Ime Udoka, a sentiment echoed by Smart.

"Ime's the same. We all know how Ime coaches...He's still the hard-nosed, get-up-in-you, not-take-anything-from-anybody guy. That's the coach we've had all year, and that's the coach we're going to continue to have."

Udoka's helped foster a culture and give this Celtics team an identity that helps them stay confident facing adversity, something they'll need to advance past a best of seven against two of the top scorers in NBA history.

