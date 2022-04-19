Marcus Smart Becomes First Guard Since Gary Payton in 1996 to Win NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Monday, Marcus Smart became the first guard to win the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award since Gary Payton did so in the 1995-96 season.

Smart is the second Celtic to earn the honor. Kevin Garnett took home the award in 2007-08. It's worth noting the NBA didn't start naming a Defensive Player of the Year until 1982-83. Otherwise, Bill Russell would have won this award numerous times.

Smart, who, with Robert Williams, anchors the NBA's top-ranked defense, can credibly guard every position on the floor, and he has an immense impact as an off-ball defender. The voters' appreciation for what he provides every time he takes the floor was evident, as he garnered 37 first-place votes, 15 more than Mikal Bridges, who received the second most. Smart tallied 257 total points. Bridges, the runner-up, got 202.

What made the moment Smart won Defensive Player of the Year even sweeter was that Gary Payton, who endorsed Smart for this award last week, flew to Boston to present it to him.

“You a guy that I think reminds me of myself," Payton told the newly crowned Defensive Player of the Year. "Everybody asks me about it all the time, and it’ll be you. You play that D the way that you’re supposed to: Playing with a chip on your shoulder and some heart.”

Of course, when one wins an award, a speech is required.

Afterward, Smart spoke with the media, saying: "This definitely is something that means a lot, and it really shows that as long you stay the course and keep working, things will work out."

He later said: "It means that there's more than one way to impact the game. It doesn't necessarily have to be scoring...You can do multiple things to be here and establish yourself."

Smart, who has put in countless hours to master his craft defensively, said: "I'm able to see things most people aren't able to on that end. My instincts go into that as well. For me, to be able to communicate to guys, it makes their jobs easier. "

Regarding the trust his teammates have in him defensively, whether that comes to taking chances or communicating how his teammates should handle a situation, Smart said: "I think that trust is there because of the way that I do lead, both vocally and by example."

Smart also shared that Robert Williams has told him his play defensively inspires him. He went on to say of the Celtics' other defensive anchor: "I definitely do think that one day Rob will be in this position."

As for what Smart becoming the first guard since the Glove to win Defensive Player of the Year represents, he believes the impact of perimeter defenders is becoming more recognizable.

"I think it's the way the game has been played the last couple years and the way it's shifting. How perimeter-based it is."

Smart concluded by thanking one of his most important sources of inspiration.

"Without those naysayers, those doubters, what we call haters, I wouldn't be able to go out there and do what I do. They inspire me to continue to strive to be the greatest I can be at what I do. What I have to say to them is: Thank you. Keep it up."

