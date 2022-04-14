Brad Stevens Emphatically Denies Interest in Lakers' Head-Coaching Job: 'I definitely would not leave the Celtics to go to the Lakers'

In the first year of his transition from being a life-long head coach to running a front office, Brad Stevens has maneuvered shrewdly enough to earn consideration for Executive of the Year -- he might even be the favorite.

Time will tell whether this transition is permanent or Stevens returns to coaching at some point. If that happens, it doesn't sound like it will be for the Lakers' job, which became vacant after they moved on from Frank Vogel, a decision they told members of the media about before Vogel.

In his weekly appearance on Toucher & Rich on 98.5 The Sports Hub, the hosts asked Stevens whether he'd entertain the possibility of becoming the purple and gold's next head coach if they pursued him. Sure, there's nothing to be gained from him expressing his interest in the position or not dismissing the idea, but Stevens is a straight shooter, and he emphatically denied that it appeals to him.

“No. Not entertaining. First of all, I have no idea what my future holds. I’m in one of those positions where someone decides to move on from me, and this is the world we live in. I’m definitely not going, I definitely would not leave the Celtics to go to the Lakers. I'm definitely not doing that. I know that for a fact.”

Stevens also said the Lakers have not contacted him about their search for a new head coach, nor does he expect them to do so.

“I have not been a person they will reach out to anyway. They’ve got a lot of good candidates. They have a lot of better candidates than me, I’m sure.”

Candidates the Lakers are reportedly interested in include Quin Snyder, Doc Rivers, and Steve Clifford; their most ambitious pursuit is a rumored desire to hire Nick Nurse.

But Stevens reinforced that he's happy in Boston and focused on doing what's best for the Celtics.

“How about the fact that I lived in Boston for nine years, and everything in my closet is green with Boston Celtic gear. My whole existence is around trying to help this team be as good as it can be. Let’s keep it that way.”

