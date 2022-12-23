Skip to main content
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams, guard Marcus Smart

Celtics Receive Mixed Injury News Ahead of Friday Showdown vs. Timberwolves

Who will be in the lineup Friday night for Boston?

The Boston Celtics may not be at full strength yet again Friday.

Boston enters Friday night's showdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves losers of each of its last three games and is looking to get back in the win column. The task might be a little tougher Friday because they may not have their full squad ready to go. 

The Celtics were without the services of starting point guard Marcus Smart on Wednesday night as the squad fell to the Indiana Pacers, but he is probable to return to the lineup Friday, according to the team. Smart was dealing with a non-COVID illness but appears to be on the up and up.

On the negative side, center Robert Williams was downgraded to questionable for Boston's tilt against the Timberwolves as he deals with a non-COVID illness himself. The big man missed Boston's first 29 games before returning to the lineup for the last three games but may need to miss another one Friday if he isn't feeling better. 

The Celtics will take on the Timberwolves on Friday night at TD Garden with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. 

Further Reading

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Friday's Celtics-Timberwolves Tilt

Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Opens up After Team Got Booed in Loss vs. Pacers

Rick Carlisle Has High Praise for Celtics' Sixth Man and Former Pacer Malcolm Brogdon

Celtics Discuss the Roots of Their Offensive Struggles and the Keys to Getting Back on Track

Celtics Fans Certainly Will Love What Robert Williams Said After the Loss to Magic

Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Opens up After Boston's Second Straight Loss vs. Magic

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Magic: Boston Stumbles Down the Stretch, Falling for the Fourth Time in Five Games

More Clemson

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams, guard Marcus Smart
Top Stories

Celtics Receive Mixed Injury News Ahead of Friday Showdown vs. Timberwolves

By Patrick McAvoy
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, center Robert Williams
Top Stories

Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Friday's Celtics-Timberwolves Tilt

By Patrick McAvoy
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum
Top Stories

Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Opens up After Team Got Booed in Loss vs. Pacers

By Patrick McAvoy
USATSI_19667031
Top Stories

The Top 5 Plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Pacers Game

By Bobby Krivitsky
USATSI_19667438
Top Stories

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Pacers: Boston Finds Itself in Second Half, But Can't Dig Out of 30-Point Hole

By Bobby Krivitsky
USATSI_19521911
Top Stories

Rick Carlisle Has High Praise for Celtics' Sixth Man and Former Pacer Malcolm Brogdon

By Bobby Krivitsky
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, guard Marcus Smart
Top Stories

Celtics May Not be at Full Strength as They Take on Pacers on Wednesday

By Patrick McAvoy
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton
Top Stories

Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Wednesday's Celtics-Pacers Showdown

By Patrick McAvoy