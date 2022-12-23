Celtics Receive Mixed Injury News Ahead of Friday Showdown vs. Timberwolves

The Boston Celtics may not be at full strength yet again Friday.

Boston enters Friday night's showdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves losers of each of its last three games and is looking to get back in the win column. The task might be a little tougher Friday because they may not have their full squad ready to go.

The Celtics were without the services of starting point guard Marcus Smart on Wednesday night as the squad fell to the Indiana Pacers, but he is probable to return to the lineup Friday, according to the team. Smart was dealing with a non-COVID illness but appears to be on the up and up.

On the negative side, center Robert Williams was downgraded to questionable for Boston's tilt against the Timberwolves as he deals with a non-COVID illness himself. The big man missed Boston's first 29 games before returning to the lineup for the last three games but may need to miss another one Friday if he isn't feeling better.

The Celtics will take on the Timberwolves on Friday night at TD Garden with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

