Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Friday's Celtics-Timberwolves Tilt

The Boston Celtics are looking to get back in the win column Friday night.

Boston welcomes the Minnesota Timberwolves to TD Garden as it looks to snap its three-game losing streak. Over the last three games, the Celtics have lost two matchups against the Orlando Magic and fell against the Indiana Pacers at home 117-112.

Minnesota also enters Friday's tilt after a loss as it fell against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, but the Timberwolves had won three straight games prior. The Timberwolves haven't been as fortunate as the Celtics so far this season and currently sit at 16-16 on the campaign good for 10th place in the Western Conference.

Here are three interesting prop bets to consider from Sports Illustrated Sportsbook prior Friday's Celtics-Timberwolves showdown:

Jayson Tatum Over 29.5 Points Scored (-125)

The Celtics may have lost their third straight game Wednesday night against the Pacers but Tatum continued to shine. The young Boston star poured in 41 points in the loss and should be able to easily top 29 points again.

Tatum has recorded 31 or more points in his last three games. If you were to place a $125 wager on Tatum and he scores 30 or more points, the payout would be $100.

Al Horford Over 17.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-125)

The Boston big man may not put up massive numbers, but he does a little bit of everything for the Celtics and should be able to put together a solid night Friday. Minnesota is missing big man Karl-Anthony Towns but still will have Rudy Gobert available.

Minnesota's defense has been average so far this season and Horford could thrive. He may not have a huge game, but over 17 points, rebounds, and assists combined certainly are within reach. If you were to place a $125 wager down and the big man hits the over, the payout would be $100.

Total Points Scored Under 229.5 (-110)

Boston's offense has started to take a slight step back as its defense has begun to improve and play at the expected level. The Celtics and their opponents have combined to score 229 or fewer points in seven of their last eight games and likely will do so again Friday.

If you were to place a $110 wager and the Celtics and Timberwolves combine to score 229 or fewer points, the payout would be $100.

