Celtics Fans Certainly Will Love What Robert Williams Said After Loss to Magic

The Boston Celtics suffered their fourth loss in their last five games on Sunday night at TD Garden.

Boston welcomed the lowly Orlando Magic to town for two straight games and lost both of them to go along with defeats against the reigning champion Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. There's no need to panic as he Celtics still are tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for the top spot in the Eastern Conference and there's 53 games left in the regular season, but no one ever likes to lose.

On the bright side for the Celtics, they now finally are fully healthy and so there should be plenty more good times on the way. Robert Williams made his season debut for Boston on Friday night and after the squad's loss against the very same Magic on Sunday gave an update on how he's feeling.

"Body-wise, feeling good but I'm pretty pissed off about the loss," Williams said as seen on NBC Sports Boston. "We're just trying to figure out putting everything together. I'm trying to figure out how I can slide in and help these guys defensively and offensively. This game is about toughness and I feel like we didn't come through with energy, me included."

While no one ever wants to lose, having Williams back in the lineup is going to be a game-changer for Boston as it looks to make its way back to the NBA Finals. The fact that there have been no hiccups for Williams so far in his return to the court certainly is a welcomed site for the Celtics.

