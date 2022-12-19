Skip to main content
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown

Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Opens up After Boston's Second Straight Loss vs. Magic

Boston is facing its first tough time of the 2022-23 season

After an unbelievable start to the season, the Boston Celtics are facing their first bumpy road of the 2022-23 campaign.

Boston has lost four of its last five games after dropping two straight against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden, but the team isn't too concerned yet. 

The Celtics fought hard Sunday night but fell against the Magic 95-92. After the game, young Celtics star Jaylen Brown gave an insight into how he and the team felt after the tough loss.

"It's just the NBA, it's just how the journey goes sometimes," Brown said as seen on NBC Sports Boston. "You thought we were going to shoot lights out for the whole season? (Expletive), I wish but it never goes like that. That is a part of why you love basketball, why I love basketball. Tonight I didn't play my best game. Offensively I missed a lot of shots that I know I can (expletive) make. I know we missed a lot of shots as a team that we can make but that's why you love the game. Every game has its own story. You don't hang your head, we still have 50-plus games left to go. So what we shot 30% tonight against a team we should have beat. We learn from it and we move forward."

Every team -- short of maybe the 2015-16 73-9 Golden State Warriors -- goes through ups and downs throughout the regular season and this recent stretch is just the Celtics' first of the year. 

After the losses against Orlando, the Celtics now sit at 22-9 and are tied with the Milwaukee Bucks atop the Eastern Conference standings. You never want to lose a game, but the Celtics still are in good shape. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Further Reading

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Magic: Boston Stumbles Down the Stretch, Falling for the Fourth Time in Five Games

The Top 5 Plays from Friday's Celtics-Magic Game

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Magic: Boston Can't Overcome Shooting Woes While Orlando Wins on the Margins

Joe Mazzulla Discusses Robert Williams' Return to a Celtics Team That Found a New Identity Without Him

Celtics Reportedly Aren't Considering Swinging Trade for Center Despite Chatter

More Clemson

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown
Top Stories

Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Opens up After Boston's Second Straight Loss vs. Magic

By Patrick McAvoy
USATSI_19648621
Top Stories

Breaking Down the Top 5 Plays from Sunday's Celtics-Magic Game

By Bobby Krivitsky
USATSI_19647711
Top Stories

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Magic: Boston Stumbles Down the Stretch, Falling for the Fourth Time in Five Games

By Bobby Krivitsky
USATSI_19637619
Top Stories

The Top 5 Plays from Friday's Celtics-Magic Game

By Bobby Krivitsky
USATSI_19637215
Top Stories

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Magic: Boston Can't Overcome Shooting Woes While Orlando Wins on the Margins

By Bobby Krivitsky
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Top Stories

Joe Mazzulla Discusses Robert Williams' Return to a Celtics Team That Found a New Identity Without Him

By Bobby Krivitsky
USATSI_17955836
Top Stories

Two Celtics Starters Returning While Another's Status in Question for Friday's Game Against the Magic

By Bobby Krivitsky
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Top Stories

Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Friday's Celtics-Magic Tilt

By Patrick McAvoy