Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Opens up After Boston's Second Straight Loss vs. Magic

After an unbelievable start to the season, the Boston Celtics are facing their first bumpy road of the 2022-23 campaign.

Boston has lost four of its last five games after dropping two straight against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden, but the team isn't too concerned yet.

The Celtics fought hard Sunday night but fell against the Magic 95-92. After the game, young Celtics star Jaylen Brown gave an insight into how he and the team felt after the tough loss.

"It's just the NBA, it's just how the journey goes sometimes," Brown said as seen on NBC Sports Boston. "You thought we were going to shoot lights out for the whole season? (Expletive), I wish but it never goes like that. That is a part of why you love basketball, why I love basketball. Tonight I didn't play my best game. Offensively I missed a lot of shots that I know I can (expletive) make. I know we missed a lot of shots as a team that we can make but that's why you love the game. Every game has its own story. You don't hang your head, we still have 50-plus games left to go. So what we shot 30% tonight against a team we should have beat. We learn from it and we move forward."

Every team -- short of maybe the 2015-16 73-9 Golden State Warriors -- goes through ups and downs throughout the regular season and this recent stretch is just the Celtics' first of the year.

After the losses against Orlando, the Celtics now sit at 22-9 and are tied with the Milwaukee Bucks atop the Eastern Conference standings. You never want to lose a game, but the Celtics still are in good shape.

