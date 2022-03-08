Skip to main content
Celtics Rule Out Aaron Nesmith for Wednesday's Game Against the Hornets

After Celtics practice on Tuesday, Ime Udoka provided an update on Aaron Nesmith as the second-year wing works his way back from a sprained right ankle.

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

As expected, the Celtics have ruled out Aaron Nesmith for tomorrow's game against the Hornets.

After Tuesday's practice, Ime Udoka said Nesmith was getting shots up, but it's "still a swelling and pain-tolerance issue," adding "he'll be reevaluated day-to-day."

Starting for Jaylen Brown in last Thursday's victory over the Grizzlies, unfortunately, the second-year wing didn't have long to capitalize on his opportunity. About five minutes into the game, Nesmith came down awkwardly after contesting a Desmond Bane layup, badly rolling his ankle in the process.

Nesmith was helped off the floor and then into a wheelchair; he later was ruled out for the rest of the game. Post-game, Udoka labeled it a "pretty bad sprain."

The Celtics, who are 14-2 in their last 16 games, are attempting to win their fourth straight after beating the Hawks, Grizzlies, and Nets in nationally televised games last week. They're now half a game behind the fourth-place Bulls, 1.5 back of the third-seeded Bucks, and trail the Sixers, who are in second, by two.

Wednesday's matchup, which is in Charlotte, tips off at 7:00 ET. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

USATSI_17564747
