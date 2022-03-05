Celtics Sign Malik Fitts and Kelan Martin to Second 10-Day Contracts

The Celtics are signing Kelan Martin and Malik Fitts to second 10-day contracts.

Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe first reported that news on Friday night. Since joining the Celtics, Fitts and Martin's lone action came in the final minutes of Boston's road loss to the Pacers. Celtics fans have taken note of the energy Fitts provides in the form of consistently spectacular celebrations.

Fitts, a six-foot-eight forward, is familiar with New England from his time in high school at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire. Last season was Fitts' first in the NBA, playing three games with the Los Angeles Clippers. He participated in seven for the Utah Jazz earlier this season.

As for Martin, the six-foot-five forward got recruited to Butler by Brad Stevens, though he never played for him. Martin reached the NBA as an undrafted free agent in 2019, playing 31 games with the Minnesota Timberwolves that season.

He latched on with the Indiana Pacers for 35 games the following season. He was with them for 27 games this season, averaging 6.3 points and two rebounds in 16.4 minutes of floor time. The Pacers waived Martin on Jan. 6 before his contract became guaranteed. For his career, he's producing 5.6 points and 2.4 rebounds.

