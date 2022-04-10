Celtics Sign Juwan Morgan to a Multi-Year Deal

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics are signing Juwan Morgan to a multi-year contract. Morgan's 10-day deal with Boston recently expired.

The salary for the second season of Morgan's contract is non-guaranteed, per Keith Smith of CelticsBlog.

Morgan, a six-foot-seven power forward, appeared in a game while with the Toronto Raptors earlier this season. He scored five points, knocking down two of his three shots, including one from beyond the arc, and he grabbed four rebounds and dished out an assist in 27 minutes of playing time.

In 29 games with the Maine Celtics, including 19 starts, Morgan's averaging 12.6 points while shooting 51 percent from the field and converting on 34.2 percent of the five threes he's hoisting per game. He's also corralling six rebounds, distributing 3.1 assists, and generating nearly a steal and a block per contest.

Further Reading

Gary Payton Endorses Marcus Smart for Defensive Player of the Year

What Stood Out from the Celtics' Loss vs. Bucks: Boston Impresses While Playing Short-Handed

[Film Room] In Sunday's Win Against the Wizards, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's Growth as Facilitators was Evident

Robert Williams Says He's in a Great Place Physically and Mentally as He Works Towards His Return

When Asked About Vaccination Status, Jaylen Brown Responds: "I'm excited and ready to play against anybody"

Al Horford on His Potential Availability for Playoff Series with Raptors: "We're clear on it, and I'll be ready to play wherever."

[Photos and Videos] Celtics Raise Kevin Garnett's #5 to the Rafters