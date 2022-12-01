Exploring the Possibility of a Reunion Between the Celtics and Matt Ryan After the Lakers Waived Him

The Lakers waived Matt Ryan to open a roster spot ahead of Dec. 15, when the majority of players who signed new contracts during the offseason become trade-eligible.

Matt Ryan's sharpshooting for Team USA in February's qualifying games for the FIBA World Cup and while playing for the G League's Grand Rapids Gold earned him a two-way deal with the Celtics last season.

At Summer League, Ryan propelled Boston past the Bucks, banking in a three at the buzzer.

Afterward, Ryan opened up about the journey to keep his NBA dream alive, going from driving for DoorDash to playing for the Celtics.

Despite having his Summer League stint cut short after injuring his ankle on that buzzer-beating shot from beyond the arc, Ryan showed enough to earn a contract from the Lakers.

In 12 games with the purple and gold, the six-foot-seven wing converted on 37.1 percent of his 2.9 three-point attempts, including burying a contested fadeaway corner three to force overtime in a win over the Pelicans.

But according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Lakers are waiving Ryan. That move opens a roster spot for Los Angeles ahead of Dec. 15, when the majority of players who signed new contracts during the offseason become trade-eligible.

So, with Ryan available, should the Celtics be interested in a reunion?

With 15 players signed to full-time contracts and both two-way spots filled, Boston's roster is at capacity. Even if the Celtics didn't have to waive someone to make room for Ryan, they're $65.2 million over the luxury tax, per Spotrac, making it unlikely they'd bring him back without moving on from a player on a non-guaranteed deal.

If Boston signs Ryan, the player they'd most likely waive is Justin Jackson. The former North Carolina Tar Heel's appeared in eight games, averaging less than a point in 5.6 minutes.

The former 15th overall pick is on a non-guaranteed deal worth $2.1 million, carrying a cap hit of $1.8 million. The Lakers signed Ryan to a non-guaranteed contract valued at $1.6 million.

While the Celtics could save a bit from making this swap, the amount is minuscule. Jackson has the pedigree, but Ryan's shooting probably offers more value than what the former provides.

Still, it's the status quo that will likely win out. The move doesn't represent enough of an upgrade on the court or in the locker room to forecast Boston reshuffling its roster to bring back Ryan.

But he likely showed enough with the Lakers to earn another NBA contract, even if he first has to make a return trip to the G League.

Further Reading

Al Horford Signs Contract Extension That Paves the Way for Him to Finish His Career as a Celtic

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Heat: Boston Prevails in Offensive Slugfest, but Has Much Work to do Defensively

The Top 5 Plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Heat Game

Are Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Best Duo in NBA? Celtics Star Weighs in

Jaylen Brown's Comments After Celtics Win Should Scare Opposing Teams

1:1 with Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Derek Ochiai, on Robert Williams' Knee Procedures, Recovery, and Long-Term Outlook