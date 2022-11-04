Here's Three Prop Bets To Take Look At Ahead Of Celtics-Bulls Rematch

The Boston Celtics are looking to get back in the win column Friday night at TD Garden when they take on the Chicago Bulls.

Boston enters the home clash losers of three of its last four games, including two overtime affairs against the Cleveland Cavaliers and a disappointing 18-point loss to these very same Bulls.

In their last meeting on Oct. 24, DeMar DeRozan and Ayo Dosunmu led the way for the Bulls with 25 and 22 points respectively. Jayson Tatum led the way for Boston with 26 points and eight rebounds followed by Jaylen Brown with 21 points and six rebounds of his own.

Friday night's matchup should be interested as Boston looks to get out of its funk and there already are plenty of great prop bets to consider for the game from Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

Here's three prop bets to consider in the upcoming Celtics-Bulls matchup:

Jayson Tatum Over 38.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-118)

The Celtics young star has been filling up the stat sheet on a daily basis to open the season. Tatum is averaging career-highs in points (30.1) and rebounds per game (8.0) and has eclipsed this total in five of his seven games played this season.

If you place a $118 bet on Tatum to go over the total and he nails it, the profit would be $100.

Jaylen Brown Over 31.5 Points + Rebounds (-118)

Brown also has been tearing it up for the Celtics to open the 2022-23 NBA season to the tune of career-highs in points (26.0) and rebounds per game (6.9). Brown has eclipsed 31.5 points and rebounds in five of the Celtics' seven games so far this season -- including each of the team's last three games.

Also similar to Tatum, if you place a $118 wager on Brown to hit the over, the payout would be $100.

1st Half Result 3-Way - Tie (+1600)

It's a Friday, why not get weird? When the Celtics and Bulls last played on Oct. 24 the Bulls finished the first half leading the Celtics, 55-54. I wouldn't recommend throwing a massive amount of money on this bet, but this game isn't expected to be a blowout so who knows, maybe they will be tied at halftime?

If you were to place a $100 wager down on the halftime tie and it somehow happened, the payout would be $1,600 and would be the perfect lead in to a nice weekend.

