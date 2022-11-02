Now Is Time to Buy Low on Malcolm Brogdon's 6th Man of Year Betting Odds

Malcolm Brogdon may go down as the steal of the offseason.

The Boston Celtics traded a combination of fringe rotation players and bench dwellers for the 2016-17 Rookie of the Year and Brogdon has shined in his new role.

Boston is one of a few teams have been billed as title contenders this season and the 29-year-old selflessly accepted an unfamiliar role off of the bench for the betterment of the team. Brogdon undoubtedly would be a starter on pretty much every other team in the league right now if not every one.

The guard has taken his new role in stride and has been an impressive player off of the Boston bench to the point where he will be firmly in the 6th Man of the Year award discussion when the season comes to an end.

According to Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, Brogdon currently has the third best odds of taking home the award at the end of the season at +1600. Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole currently is the favorite at +125 followed by Dallas Mavericks big man Christian Wood at +160.

Brogdon is coming off of his best game of the season with 23 points and four assists in the Celtics' big win over the Washington Wizards on Oct. 30 and has been as advertised. He has provided stability and efficiency off of the Boston bench -- something that was much needed late in the postseason last year.

The former Indiana Pacer may not be as flashy as Poole, or be putting up the scoring numbers as someone like Wood so far this season, but Brogdon is doing a little bit of everything on a team that likely will finish near the top of the Eastern Conference and maybe even with the league's best record overall.

Through six games Brogdon is averaging 13.3 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game across 22.8 minutes per game. The guard is shooting 38.1% from beyond-the-arc and an eye-popping 94.7% from the free throw line so far this season.

It's unsurprising that Brogdon's stats are lower than he has had in past seasons as he's adjusting to the new role, but these numbers very easily could rise and when that happens these odds won't be around anymore. If you place a $100 wager down on Brogdon to take home the 6th Man of the Year award today and he ends up winning it, you would make a profit of $1,600.

Buy now if you can.

Further Reading

Here's Three Prop Bets To Consider Ahead Of Celtics-Cavaliers Showdown

After Firing Steve Nash, Nets Plan to Hire Ime Udoka as Head Coach

Here's What Stood Out in the Celtics' Win vs. Wizards: Boston Clamps Down Defensively, While Brogdon Scores Season-High

The Top 5 Plays from Sunday's Celtics-Wizards Game

This Insane Stat About Grant Williams' Efficiency Will Blow Your Mind

[Film Room] Malcolm Brogdon's Fitting in Seamlessly with Celtics, but What's More Exciting is on the Horizon