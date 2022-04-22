He's Back! Robert Williams Intends to Return in Game 3 on Saturday

After reports circulated earlier this afternoon that Robert Williams might return in Game 3 or 4, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, barring a setback, Williams will play limited minutes in Game 3 Saturday.

On Friday's injury report, the Celtics officially list Williams as questionable.

Wojnarowski, who reported Williams played pain-free 5-on-5 in consecutive practices, added if the Timelord's minutes go well on Saturday and he feels good entering Game 4, the expectation is that Williams resumes a heavy workload Monday.

Admittedly, there's some concern about that plan. It would mean that not only does Williams return slightly ahead of schedule, but he plays one game and then logs his usual amount of minutes or close to it. That's a quick ramp up. A more cautious approach at first might prove best.

Williams, who underwent a partial left knee meniscectomy to address a left knee meniscal tear, has been out since Mar. 27. In his absence, the Celtics have continued playing at a high level at both ends. But through their first two playoff games, they're ninth in rebounding and yielding 13 second-chance points per game.

The Timelord's ability to protect the rim and limit additional opportunities for the Nets is a significant boost against an opponent yet to get Kevin Durant going.

Speaking of Durant, as illustrated in a film study of how Boston contained him in the series opener, along with playing him physically and taking away his air space, the Celtics are utilizing multiple defenders to take away driving lanes and limit his options when he catches the ball. Now, Boston adds Williams to the equation, a deterrent at the rim that also has the ability to step up to contest Durant's pull-ups off the dribble.

At the other end, the Celtics are scoring the fourth-most points per 100 possessions in this year's playoffs. They also rank third in points in the paint, per NBA.com. Williams, who isn't just a lob threat, but also an effective facilitator who keeps Boston's offense flowing, represents another challenge for a Brooklyn defense that has underwhelmed all season and ranks in the bottom four in defensive rating in the playoffs.

Further Reading

Robert Williams' Return Reportedly Might Happen in Game 3 or 4

Ben Simmons Expected to Make Season Debut in Game 4, a Return that May Benefit the Celtics More than the Nets

What Stood Out from the Celtics' Win vs. Nets in Game 2: Boston Recaptures Offensive Identity, Rallies for 2-0 Series Lead

Celtics React to Marcus Smart Winning Defensive Player of the Year: 'Marcus just submitted his name as one of the defensive greats'

Marcus Smart Becomes First Guard Since Gary Payton in 1996 to Win NBA Defensive Player of the Year

[Film Room] How the Celtics Held Kevin Durant to 23 Points, an Approach that Can't Change as the ROI Lessens

What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Nets in Series Opener