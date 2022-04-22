Robert Williams' Return Reportedly Might Happen in Game 3 or 4

When Robert Williams underwent a partial left knee meniscectomy to address a left knee meniscal tear, the timeframe for his return was four to six weeks. Since that diagnosis and the nature of the surgery performed on Williams, one that allows him to return this season, the Celtics have remained optimistic about him doing so at the early end of that timetable.

Now, Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting Williams' return to the lineup may happen as early as Game 3 on Saturday. According to Charania, a final decision will come down to how Williams feels day-to-day.

On Thursday, Ime Udoka said of the Timelord: "He'll travel with us. This is a time of year we want him around the team camaraderie-wise."

Udoka also stated Williams is progressing well, and there hasn't been any setbacks. And while Williams isn't practicing with the team, he's playing three-on-three and four-on-four, and his head coach shared that he's "jumped up his level of activity as far as rehab."

Getting Williams back represents a significant boost to a Celtics team that protected their home court, taking a 2-0 series lead to Brooklyn. Coach Udoka's decision to utilize the Timelord as a free safety, one who can protect the rim and closeout on corner shooters, took the league's top-ranked defense to new heights. And at the other end of the floor, there's the impact he has as an above-the-rim threat and his abilities as a facilitator who helps keep the offense flowing.

Even if Williams doesn't return for one of these next two games in Brooklyn, it being a legitimate possibility is an encouraging sign for his participation in this series. If there's a Game 5 in Boston, it will take place Wednesday, the 27th, four weeks from when he had surgery.

So while Ben Simmons is targeting Game 4 to make his season debut, it appears as if help is also soon on the way for the Celtics.

