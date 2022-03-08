'I told myself that I was ready to give in...definitely glad I stuck with it': Nik Stauskas Reflects on His Journey to the Celtics

The news of the Celtics signing Nik Stauskas to a two-year contract came from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on the heels of Boston's 120-107 win over the Grizzlies last Thursday.

Stauskas was playing for the Grand Rapids Gold, the Denver Nuggets' G League affiliate where he had recently erupted for 100 points in two games, scoring 53 one night and 47 the next.

Stauskas had built a compelling case for best three-point shooter in the G League, knocking down 45.5 percent of the 7.8 shots he was launching from long range, but those two performances solidified interest from upwards of five NBA teams.

But before those outings and earning an opportunity to return to the NBA, the former top-10 pick was starting to come to terms with this G League season being his last one before his playing career came to an end.

“Having a wife and having a kid on the way, I was just like, ‘Man, it’s not about just me anymore,’" Stauskas said after Celtics practice on Tuesday, his first time speaking to the media since joining the team. “There’s stresses outside of basketball put on my family. That kind of forced me to get to that point where I was like, damn, I don’t know if I want to keep doing this.”

Stauskas was out of the NBA for over two years and had already earned a return ticket earlier this season. However, after signing a 10-day deal with the Miami Heat, he played in just two games before returning to Grand Rapids.

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

"I told myself that I was ready to give in...definitely glad I stuck with it," Stauskas said on Tuesday.

At seemingly every turn of his professional career, he has needed to dig deep not to walk away from his dream. After starring at Michigan, the Sacramento Kings made Stauskas the eighth overall pick in the 2014 draft. Going to a dysfunctional franchise where minutes crucial to his development were hard to come by made it even more difficult for him to adapt to playing the game at its highest level.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Stauskas started once in his rookie season in Sacramento, averaging 15.4 minutes per game. He then got traded to the process-era Sixers. There, minutes were much easier to come by, and with an increased opportunity, his game grew. Stauskas averaged 8.5 points per game his first season in Philadelphia and 9.5 the ensuing campaign.

Still, not meeting expectations can take a tremendous toll on a person, and the frustration of losing night after night doesn't help. But after a trying first five years in the NBA and then being out of the league, the now 28-year-old Stauskas comes to Boston with a different perspective than when he was trying to cope with being glued to the bench, having a courtside seat to watch other people live out his dream.

"My mindset coming in right now is completely different than my first five years in the NBA," Stauskas said on Tuesday. Whether he plays or not, he's going to provide energy from the bench and prioritize being a supportive teammate.

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Stauskas joins the Celtics knowing Al Horford a little bit thanks to playing with his brother, Jon, at Michigan. Having played together for Grand Rapids Gold, Stauskas also has a connection with Matt Ryan, who Boston recently signed to a two-way contract, but the latter is currently in the G League.

“I’m just trying to make the most of it here, trying to learn this system, trying to become friends with all these guys and the coaching staff,” Stauskas said. “I’ve only been here for a couple of days, but have nothing but good experiences so far. Everyone's been very welcoming."

Further Reading

Jayson Tatum Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Nets: Jayson Tatum's 54 Points Help Boston Pass Its Latest Test

Celtics Sign Malik Fitts and Kelan Martin to Second 10-Day Contracts

Profile on Celtics' Latest Signing, Nik Stauskas

Profile on Celtics' Newest Signing, Matt Ryan

The Trials, Tribulations, and Growth of Ime Udoka in His First Year as Celtics' Head Coach