Celtics Hosting NBA's First Game of 2022-23 Season

After producing one of the most impressive in-season turnarounds in the NBA's history, going from 11th in the Eastern Conference in mid-January to finishing two wins shy of capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy, the Celtics knew they couldn't rely on the status quo netting them banner 18.

Instead, they fortified their roster with two significant additions. Boston utilized the taxpayer mid-level exception to sign Danilo Gallinari, a career 15.6 points per game scorer who produced 11.7 points in a crowded Hawks rotation last season. The Celtics also acquired Malcolm Brogdon, who averaged 19.1 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.1 rebounds in 2021-22. In the deal for the latter, Boston parted with next year's first-round pick to keep the mainstays from its playoff rotation.

As a result, the Celtics project to have one of the most expensive rosters in the NBA next season. Their aggressive approach this summer has also led to outlets such as FanDuel Sportsbook listing Boston as the betting favorite to win the championship this season.

With the NBA champion Warriors residing on the west coast, the appeal of one of the league's most popular and decorated franchises reaching the Finals and then improving their roster has made TD Garden the site of the NBA's first game of the 2022-23 season.

On Oct. 18, the Celtics will host the Sixers to kick off the NBA's 76th season, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Boston will also host a game on the marquee day on the Association's regular-season calendar, welcoming Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks for a playoff rematch on Christmas.

