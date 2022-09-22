Ime Udoka Likely Facing a Season-Long Suspension

In the wake of reports of Ime Udoka having a relationship with a female member of the Celtics' staff, the head coach of the defending Eastern Conference champions is likely facing a season-long suspension, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the relationship was consensual, so if this is solely the price Udoka's paying for having a relationship with a team staffer, rules are rules, and the organization has the power to govern as it sees fit, but it's fair to question whether his actions truly warrant this punishment. There's also a distinct possibility Udoka's coached his last game for the Celtics.

The expectation is that Joe Mazzulla fills in as interim head coach for the coming campaign. Mazzulla became Boston's top assistant after Will Hardy left to become the head coach of the Jazz.

During the NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum spoke to Mazzulla's growth as a coach and the bond the two have built.

"I love Joe. I think just being around him for the last, I think this is his third year, maybe second or third year, you can tell how passionate he is about the guys and his craft. And he's gotten so much more knowledgeable, and more detailed, and more vocal and more comfortable in his role as a coach. You've seen the growth from his first year, and he's helped me out tremendously as a player and a person. So, (I) can't say enough good things about Joe, and everybody appreciates what he brings to this team, and I'm glad that we have him."

Further Reading

Signing a Big Name Free-Agent Center Reportedly Not in Celtics' Plans

Robert Williams' Arthroscopic Knee Procedure Latest Evidence Celtics Should Add a Reliable Center

The Case for the Celtics Signing LaMarcus Aldridge

Examining How the Celtics Might Manage Their Center Rotation

What We Know About Jayson Tatum's Signature Sneaker

Weighing Whether the Celtics Should Sign Carmelo Anthony

Weighing the Celtics' Internal and External Options Without Danilo Gallinari, Who Could Return This Season

Here's What Stands Out About the Celtics' Schedule