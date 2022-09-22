Ime Udoka Reportedly Had an 'Improper Relationship with a Female Member of Celtics' staff'

On the heels of a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Ime Udoka might receive a significant suspension from the Celtics, Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed, "Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff."

Per Wojnarowski, the belief is Udoka's job is not in jeopardy. In his absence, expect Joe Mazzulla to fill in for him. Mazzulla became Boston's top assistant after Will Hardy left to become the head coach of the Jazz.

The Celtics could decide Udoka's punishment, including the extent of his looming suspension, as soon as Thursday. According to Wojnarowski, "no final decision has been made on the length of a suspension, but internal discussions have included scenarios that would keep Udoka out for the entirety of the 2022-2023 season."

The plan was for Udoka to speak at media day on Monday. Boston opens training camp on Tuesday.

SI Sportsbook considers the Celtics the betting favorite to win the 2022-23 NBA title. But Boston's lost Danilo Gallinari, probably for the entire campaign, due to a torn ACL, Robert Williams is undergoing an arthroscopic knee procedure that's believed to keep him out for the start of the season, and now, there's a chance they suspend their head coach for the year.

