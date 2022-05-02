Ime Udoka Provides Update on Marcus Smart: 'He’s a tough guy that’s going to try to play through things'

With under 1:15 left in the second quarter of Game 1's loss to the Bucks, Marcus Smart sustained a stinger in his right shoulder. While the foul he drew on his drive to the basket was on Pat Connaughton, the stinger came courtesy of Jevon Carter hitting his right arm as Smart went into the paint. After the play, he headed to the locker room hunched over, holding his upper-right arm and aided by a team trainer.

Fortunately, Smart returned for the start of the second half. Monday, Ime Udoka said Smart's shoulder is fine. But during halftime, the Celtics listed their floor general as expected to return from a right shoulder stinger and a right quad contusion.

When addressing the latter, coach Udoka expressed of Smart, who's dealing with soreness today: “He’s a tough guy that’s going to try to play through things. We’ll get him some treatment today and see how he feels tomorrow, but he’ll be listed as questionable.”

Smart logged 33 minutes in Game 1, finishing with ten points, six assists, and two steals. Game 2 tips off Tuesday night at 7:00 ET.

Further Reading

What Stood Out from the Celtics' Loss vs. Bucks in Game 1: Boston 'Caught Off Guard' by Milwaukee's Physicality in Series Opener

What Stands Out About Celtics-Bucks Second-Round Schedule

Report: Khris Middleton Expected to Miss Entire Second-Round Series vs. Celtics

Ime Udoka Provides Update on Jaylen Brown's Hamstring Tightness

Bucks Eliminate Bulls, Setting Up Second-Round Series vs. Celtics

As Robert Williams Works to Get Back to Full Strength, He Says There's 'No pain at all. Knee is responding well'