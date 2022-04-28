What Stands Out About Celtics-Bucks Second-Round Schedule

Wednesday night, after the Bucks dispatched the Bulls, setting up a second-round matchup with the Celtics, the NBA revealed the series schedule.

If the Bucks won Wednesday, it was known, the series would start Sunday in Boston. But what stands out about this schedule is that after Game 2 on Tuesday, the two teams don't play again until Saturday. That's valuable time for Robert Williams to strengthen his knee and build stamina. And for Jaylen Brown to treat his bothersome hamstring.

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Not to mention, getting an extended break after seeing what both sides throw at each other in the first two games will result in some intriguing adjustments come Game 3.

Another takeaway from seeing the schedule is that after the extended time off between Games 2 and 3, there's one day between the following matchups. Yes, travel for these teams is luxurious, but the rushed nature of having one day between any contest after Game 4, when they'll travel for any remaining matchups, is a bit surprising.

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA has a timeline for the playoffs they want to adhere to, but perhaps it would've made more sense to balance the schedule for this series by giving the Celtics and Bucks less time between Games 2 and 3 and more between potential matchups on the backend.

