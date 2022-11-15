NBA Reportedly Responds To Absurd Technical Foul Given To Jayson Tatum Vs. Thunder

It sounds like it wasn't just Boston Celtics fans who disagreed with Jayson Tatum's technical foul Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With the game knotted at 35 early in the second quarter Thunder big man, Aleksej Pokusevski took the ball and drove toward the net before being fouled by Tatum. The Celtics foul didn't agree with the iffy foul and slapped his hands together. This was a play that has been done likely a million times before, but for some reason, Tatum was issued a technical foul.

You can check out a video of the play below:

Fans and fellow star players alike immediately took to social media to show their disagreement with the technical foul call and the NBA took notice and reportedly is rescinding the technical foul, according to the Boston Globe's Gary Washburn.

The reported news certainly is good for Tatum. If the surprising technical foul had stood, it would give the Celtics star four already this season in just 14 games. If a player tallies 16 technical fouls in a season it automatically triggers a one-game suspension. With the NBA taking away the technical, Tatum drops down to three on the campaign so far. Golden State Warriors big man Draymond Green currently leads the league with five technical fouls himself.

Boston will return to the court looking to extend its winning streak to eight games Wednesday night when they hit the road to take on the Atlanta Hawks with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

