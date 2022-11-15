Count Kevin Durant among those who were left in a state of confusion Monday night thanks to a bizarre technical foul on Jayson Tatum during the Thunder-Celtics game.

The Celtics star drew the call after getting whistled for a foul while trying to defend Thunder center Aleksej Pokuševski in the second quarter. Tatum, who appeared annoyed with himself for tacking on his second foul of the night, clapped his hands together in frustration shortly after the foul as he turned to look up at the scoreboard.

All of a sudden, the referee nearest to Tatum halted the play to call the technical foul, prompting the three-time All-Star and his teammates to react in sheer disbelief as Boston Garden booed the ref into oblivion.

As reactions to the foul call made the rounds on social media, the always-honest Durant decided to join in on the fun on Twitter. And the Nets star made sure to let everyone know exactly what he thought of the moment.

“Jayson tatum just received the worst tech I’ve seen in the nba in a while. I’m actually laughing,” Durant tweeted.

While it’s clear KD would’ve preferred the ref never made the call against his fellow All-Star, Tatum probably didn’t mind too much in the end given how the night concluded.

The Celtics went on to beat the Thunder, 126–122, behind a team-high 27 points from Tatum and a 26-point showing from Jaylen Brown.

