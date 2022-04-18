NBA Settles Four Tiebreakers, Including One Involving the Celtics, to Help Determine Draft Order

Four ties among teams with identical records were broken today through random drawings to help determine this year's draft order.

One of those ties involved the pick the Celtics are sending to the Spurs as part of the deal that brought Derrick White to Boston. At 51-31, the Celtics finished with the same record as the Sixers and Bucks. Boston came in third in today's drawings, meaning San Antonio receives the 25th selection in this year's draft. Philadelphia will pick 23rd and Milwaukee 24th.

Teams are starting to have more success with selections in the 20s in recent years, e.g., Tyrese Maxey, Jordan Poole, and Grant Williams, but parting with this year's first-round pick to help acquire White was worth it at the trade deadline, and that wasn't changing today. The same goes for if the pick gets put to good use.

Giving the Spurs the right to swap picks in 2028 unless Boston lands the first overall selection remains a risk. But it could prove inconsequential, or San Antonio may decline to make the swap. Time will tell.

The Celtics also found out Monday that their second-round pick is 53rd overall. If they use it, it would hardly be a surprise if they draft a player they stash overseas.

As it stands now, they have 14 players under contract for next season. That includes team options on Sam Hauser and Juwan Morgan but excludes having Yam Madar and Juhann Begarin's NBA rights.

