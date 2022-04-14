The Latest on When Ben Simmons Might Make His Nets Debut

It seems more like a matter of when than if Ben Simmons will make his Nets debut during the first round of the playoffs. To that point, Stadium's Shams Charania said the three-time All-Star is targeting a return within Games 4-6 (April 25-29).

How long Simmons plays per game and how much he contributes are anyone's guess, but having someone who can even briefly cover Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown would be a welcomed boost for Brooklyn. Not to mention what he'd provide as a facilitator in the open floor and helping out on the glass for a Nets team short on quality depth.

Of course, returning after a prolonged absence, playing through a back injury, and doing so with an almost entirely new cast of teammates, save for Seth Curry, is a daunting task, no matter when it happens. Amplifying the degree of difficulty is that Simmons is working towards a return in the middle of a playoff series, where the intensity ratchets up, and every possession counts.

Then, there's the fact the last time he played in an NBA game, Simmons was scared to shoot the ball or go to the free-throw line, going so far as to pass up a layup in the waning stages of Game 7 of the Sixers' second-round series against the Hawks. Simmons didn't attempt a field goal in the fourth quarter of the last four games of that series.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will be just fine with Simmons not shooting. But if he's playing during crunch time, how will he handle Ime Udoka sending him to the foul line? From a Nets perspective, that gets even more concerning if it happens in Boston.

But perhaps Simmons is better equipped to handle pressure situations such as that scenario than last year. Maybe, he'll return in good enough shape and health to contribute enough to sway the outcome of this series in Brooklyn's favor.

It's worth finding out for the Nets. As for the Celtics, following Thursday's practice, Ime Udoka got asked how much time he's spending on the possibility of Simmons returning this series, to which he replied, "none yet."

Udoka worked with Simmons while an assistant coach for the Sixers; he knows what last season's runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year can provide. But he and the Celtics have to focus on what's in front of them now. They figure to have at least three games to build a series lead before finding out what Simmons is capable of contributing.

