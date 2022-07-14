Pacers Waiving Three Players Acquired in Malcolm Brogdon Trade

It's been a busy Thursday for the Indiana Pacers. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, restricted free agent center Deandre Ayton has agreed to a four-year, $133-million maximum offer sheet with Malcolm Brogdon's former team.

However, Wojnarowski also reports the expectation is the Suns match the most sizable offer sheet in NBA history. Phoenix has two days to do so.

Still, the Pacers must create the necessary cap space to ink Ayton to this record offer sheet. To do so, Indiana will waive and stretch three players acquired in the deal that brought Brogdon to Boston, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, and Nik Stauskas, per Wojnarowski.

While hardly a surprise, that leaves Aaron Nesmith, who's suiting up for the Pacers at Summer League, and Daniel Theis as the lone players left on their roster from their deal with the Celtics. Of course, Indiana also acquired Boston's 2023 first-round pick in the transaction.

