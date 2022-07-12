Brad Stevens Says He Has 'Green Light' from Ownership to Spend What It Takes to Win

After trading for Malcolm Brogdon, signing Danilo Gallinari with the taxpayer mid-level exception, retaining Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet, and inking second-round pick JD Davison to a two-way contract, most of the Celtics' offseason maneuvering is complete.

However, as Brad Stevens sorts out Boston's final roster spots, it's a safe bet the Celtics will add another center to the mix after including Daniel Theis in the deal for Brogdon.

As Stevens weighs his options to upgrade Boston's depth at the pivot, he has seven trade exceptions at his disposal, including the most sizable one in the NBA, a $17.1 million TPE, created in the sign-and-trade that sent Evan Fournier to the Knicks.

But currently, the Celtics are roughly $20 million above the luxury tax line and have a luxury tax bill of about $45 million. So, while Boston might part with a member of its rotation to fortify its depth at center, a move that would make utilizing more of that $17.1 million trade exception more realistic, even then, it's unlikely the Celtics use that entire TPE.

At Tuesday's introductory press conference for Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, when asked if ownership has set a spending limit regarding the luxury tax, Stevens offered an encouraging answer as Boston continues building what it hopes is a championship roster.

"They've been great about that this whole time. It has been whatever we need to do to try to maximize our opportunities."

He also expressed, "we have, not only a trade exception now, but trade exceptions that we can use again towards the trade deadline, and that's all about finding the right deal, if it's the right trade to be made we have the greenlight to do that."

While it's great to have the green light from ownership, the Celtics' president of basketball operations conveyed, "I really value how a team fits together and how it should function together and how if everybody brings their strengths to the table, how it accentuates each other."

Based on how the playoffs unfolded and the need to have as much versatility as possible, recognizing some players are more effective against particular matchups, Stevens knows Gallinari and Brogdon will help Boston in that regard. Standing at six-foot-ten and six-foot-five, respectively, they have good size for their positions, but they also allow their new team to become less reliant on lineups with two traditional big men on the floor.

"We're better set up to play smaller than we were because of the size of these two guys," stated Stevens.

And while he expects the Celtics to add another center, Stevens also said he has confidence in the big man Boston brought back.

"We'll probably add one more person that can play in that area, but we're really believing in Luke as not only depth to fill out the roster but also be ready to help us."

