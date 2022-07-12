Malcolm Brogdon Discusses Dynamic Between He and Marcus Smart as Former Embraces Sixth-Man Role

When the Celtics acquired Malcolm Brogdon, they became betting favorites to win the 2023 NBA title. While a resolution to the friction between Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and the Nets could change that, it was an understandable reaction to Boston adding a player of Brogdon's caliber without sacrificing a member of a playoff rotation that came two wins from winning the championship.

But to make it work with his new team, Brogdon, who has been a starter for most of his career, has to embrace a sixth-man role. Before finalizing the trade to bring him into the fold, Brad Stevens spoke with the veteran guard to gauge his willingness to make that sacrifice.

At the Celtics' introductory press conference for Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, the former reiterated the message he delivered to Stevens for all to hear.

"I just want to win. Whatever it takes. This team already has something special. I want to add to that recipe, not subtract from it; whatever Ime (Udoka) needs from me, I'm ready to do."

In Brogdon, Boston adds a versatile two-way guard who can play on and off the ball, has shot at least 35 percent on catch-and-shoot threes his entire career until last season, which one would wager was an outlier for him.

He's also effective at producing points as a cutter, can make positive plays attacking closeouts, and the Celtics can trust him to operate effectively as a short roller. In that role, expect Brogdon to capitalize on the numbers advantage that comes from two defenders blitzing Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown.

And at the other end of the court, at six-foot-five, Brogdon's a versatile perimeter defender who can prove disruptive on the ball and in the passing lanes.

While a player who brings all of that to the table might take umbrage with coming off the bench, Brogdon is determined to make it work with starting point guard Marcus Smart.

"I think Marcus is one of the biggest winners that we have in this league. And I think that's why Boston loves him; I think it's why this organization loves him."

The Smart-Brogdon combination also happens to be one that can pair well together. The latter expressed he's also looking forward to the duo challenging each other to get better throughout the season.

"I'm going to push Marcus; he's going to push me. We're both going to embrace this. We can actually play really well together. All of the rest is just noise and distraction, and we don't care about that."

