Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari Prepared to Make Necessary Sacrifices to Win a Championship

At the Celtics' introductory press conference for Danilo Gallinari and Malcolm Brogdon, the two made it abundantly clear they understand it will take considerable sacrifice to productively integrate into a playoff rotation that went to the NBA Finals and remains intact.

Gallinari shared how he tried to stress to his younger now-former teammates with the Hawks not to take their Eastern Conference Finals run in 2021 for granted or assume they'll have another opportunity to play on that stage.

As a 13-year veteran who turns 34 in August, he knows the window for him to compete for a championship is closing.

"When you're at this stage, 33, soon to be 34, it's something that you want, and you work hard for every day," expressed Gallinari.

Malcolm Brogdon, who's played for championship-caliber teams in Milwaukee and spent the last three years with a Pacers franchise where that goal wasn't realistic, shares the same perspective as Gallinari.

"This is everything I've wanted, to get back to this level and compete with guys that are all-in, that want to sacrifice to win."

As Brogdon, who's been a starter for most of his career, prepares for a sixth-man role he's embracing, he repeatedly stressed at his introductory press conference that his focus is on adding to what the Celtics are working towards, not subtracting from it.

Knowing the opportunity Boston, who became betting favorites to win the 2023 NBA title after acquiring Brogdon, has and that chances like this are rare, the six-year veteran conveyed, "it's up to us to hold each other accountable, and (to) take advantage of this moment."

